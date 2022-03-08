Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

URI traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.68. The company had a trading volume of 904,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,133. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

