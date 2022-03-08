Gateway Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.