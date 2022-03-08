Gateway Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. 308,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,008. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

