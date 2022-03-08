Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,514.8 days.

OTCMKTS GXYEF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXYEF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

