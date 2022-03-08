FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

