FY2023 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

