FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 62.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

