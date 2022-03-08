FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.92 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

