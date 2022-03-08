Fundamentun LLC Takes $224,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

