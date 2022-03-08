Fundamentun LLC Sells 58 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $489.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.93. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $488.71 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

