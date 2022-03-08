Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.