Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $8,488,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

