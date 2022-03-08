Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

