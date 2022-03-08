Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Trimmed by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 145,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 60,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,109. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

