Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

