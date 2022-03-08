Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of FELTY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.
