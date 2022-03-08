FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

