FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

