FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

