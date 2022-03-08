Fruth Investment Management Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 460,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,915. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

