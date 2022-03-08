Fruth Investment Management Sells 670 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

