Fruth Investment Management Has $202,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 120,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,818. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

