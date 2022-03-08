Fruth Investment Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

SON stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.