Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.27

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 20519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
