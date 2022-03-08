Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.27

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 20519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.