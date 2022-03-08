Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($45.98) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.96 ($48.87).

FRE stock traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.96 ($30.39). 2,841,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.28. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

