FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.