FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
