Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 408,365 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 387,120 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

