Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortis by 140.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

