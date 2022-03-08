FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer Sells 1,500 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 72.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $67,306,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.