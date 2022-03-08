Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

