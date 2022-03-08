Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flexible Solutions International.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 13,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,774. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.