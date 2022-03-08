Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $875.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1,431.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

