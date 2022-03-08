Five Oceans Advisors Sells 457 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.