Five Oceans Advisors Has $455,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 173,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.14 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

