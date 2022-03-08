Five Oceans Advisors Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 32,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $20.43 on Tuesday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 166,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,892. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

