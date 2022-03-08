Five Oceans Advisors Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.37. 132,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $310.92 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

