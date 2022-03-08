Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 581 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $14.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.47. The company had a trading volume of 184,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,692. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.