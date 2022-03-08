Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

