FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.