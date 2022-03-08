First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.73

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.73 and last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,705,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,902,000.
First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.
