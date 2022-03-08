First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 43.7% in February

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $47.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
