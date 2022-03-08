First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 43.7% in February

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

