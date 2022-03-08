First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

