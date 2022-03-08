First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.50

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 22373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

