First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

