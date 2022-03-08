First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

