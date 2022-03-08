First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,800 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Celestica worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

