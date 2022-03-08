First Hawaiian Bank Sells 548 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

