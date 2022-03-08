First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 6,434 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE GL opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

