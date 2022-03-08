First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 89,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $105.57 and a twelve month high of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

