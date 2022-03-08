First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

